 »   »   » HOW SWEET! Shahrukh Khan Says It Would Be Wonderful If Kangana Ranaut Is There In His Film With SLB

Since a very long time, there have been reports about Shahrukh Khan teaming up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali for a film. The actor-filmmaker duo had last worked together in 2002.
Recently while talking to a leading daily (DNA), the superstar finally revealed if there is any movie with SLB in pipeline and also spoke about working with Kangana Ranaut. Read on to know more...
Shahrukh Khan With Sanjay Leela Bhansali
A few days back, King Khan was spotted with SLB at Gauri Khan's store in the city, which added more fuel to these speculations.
'I Would Definitely Like To Work With Sanjay'
SRK was quoted as saying, "With Sanjay, I would definitely like to work. In the last few months, we have been discussing a lot of projects."
Shahrukh Khan On Working With Kangana Ranaut
Earlier, the 'Simran' actress had revealed that SLB wanted to cast her alongside SRK in his film, To this, Shahrukh replied, "Yes, there is a discussion of that film too. I don't know if that film has been cast. I don't want to speak out of turn. It is a period setting, but I don't really sit down and ask, who the other cast members are."
'It Would Be Wonderful If She Is There'
He further added, "It would be wonderful if she's there, but we haven't honed on it yet. We have chatted about it, talked about it and we still haven't sat down and said we're starting this one. So, that is also very interesting, very nice."
'Two Scripts Offered To Me'
SRK further revealed that Bhansali has approached him with two scripts. He said, "There are two scripts that he's offered me. One is a period film and the other isn't. I don't know which one we're doing, right now. But these are the only two I have spoken to him about."
What's Next After Aanand L. Rai's Film?
To this, Shahrukh answered, "I am now shooting for Aanand's film. It will take me around five-six more months to complete it and then, they go for post production. I will have some time free after that, so yes, I will do a film then. But I haven't signed anything yet."
A Film With Aditya Chopra
There were reports that Aditya Chopra is quote keen on signing the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' for his next. When Shahrukh was quizzed about this, he said, "Adi (Chopra) had spoken to me about it once. We were talking about it when he went on to do Befikre. Of course, it was nascent and he just had an idea. With Adi and all, I just need to know the idea. But he has not called back with it. If he's still excited to work on it, he will call me for sure."