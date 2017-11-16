 »   »   » Unmissable! Shahrukh Khan Shares A Picture With Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif!

From sharing a dancing video with AbRam to posting a collage of the B-town rivals Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif, Shahrukh Khan's social media account is one of the best things to follow today!

A few hours ago, the Superstar posted a picture with Katrina & Deepika and wrote, "Hard day at work...waltzing with the lovely Katrina & a hug from beautiful Deepika. And they say actors have it easy !!!"

Awww, don't we just love Shahrukh Khan for being so charming?

On the work front, Shahrukh Khan is busy with the shoot of his upcoming film, directed by Aanand L Rai and the film also casts Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the lead roles.

Interestingly, recently, Shahrukh Khan's leading divas including Kajol, Rani Mukerji and Karisma Kapoor shot for cameos in the film. Apart from them, Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt will also be seen doing cameos in this SRK-Katrina-Anushka starrer.

On the other side, Deepika is currently gearing up for Padmavati (releasing on December 1, 2017), while Katrina for Tiger Zinda Hai (releasing on December 22, 2017).