 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Takes Part In Ganapati Visarjan With Gauri, Suhana & AbRam! View Pictures

Subscribe to Filmibeat
The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan ventured out of his bungalow Mannat and took part in the Ganapati Visarjan along with his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana and AbRam, all this amidst a fan frenzy and police personnels.
Check out the pictures of Shahrukh Khan bidding Ganapati Bappa adieu below!
SRK & Family
He was accompanied with his wife Gauri and kids Suhana and AbRam.
Fan Frenzy
There was a big fan frenzy when SRK stepped out of his bungalow for the Ganapati Visarjan.
Read more about: shahrukh khan
Story first published: Friday, September 1, 2017, 11:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2017