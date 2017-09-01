 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan Takes Part In Ganapati Visarjan With Gauri, Suhana & AbRam! View Pictures

Shahrukh Khan Takes Part In Ganapati Visarjan With Gauri, Suhana & AbRam! View Pictures

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The Baadshah of Bollywood, Shahrukh Khan ventured out of his bungalow Mannat and took part in the Ganapati Visarjan along with his wife Gauri Khan and children Suhana and AbRam, all this amidst a fan frenzy and police personnels.

Check out the pictures of Shahrukh Khan bidding Ganapati Bappa adieu below!

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan takes part in the Ganapati Visarjan outside his bungalow, Mannat.

Shahrukh Khan , Abram और Suhana Khan ने किया गणपति विसर्जन | FilmiBeat
SRK & Family

SRK & Family

He was accompanied with his wife Gauri and kids Suhana and AbRam.

AbRam

AbRam

AbRam was beside his daddy SRK all throughout the Visarjan.

Fan Frenzy

Fan Frenzy

There was a big fan frenzy when SRK stepped out of his bungalow for the Ganapati Visarjan.

Full Security

Full Security

Also, a lot of security personnels were present including police officers.

SRK-AbRam

SRK-AbRam

AbRam is now used to seeing his father being surrounded by people!

AbRam

AbRam

Little AbRam was seen holding his daddy's hands tightly!

Baadshah

Baadshah

It's great to see Shahrukh Khan and his family being a part of the Ganapati Visarjan.

Upcoming Films

Upcoming Films

Shahrukh Khan will next be seen in Aanand L Rai's upcoming film.

SRK

SRK

SRK plays the role of a dwarf in the movie!

Shahrukh Khan (Bollywood)
Read more about: shahrukh khan
Story first published: Friday, September 1, 2017, 11:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 1, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos