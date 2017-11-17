 »   »   » Shahrukh Khan To Inaugurate IFFI; Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor To Be Present

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan will inaugurate the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) here on November 20. Over 200 films would be screened during the festival which would be held till November 28.

"Shahrukh Khan will declare the festival open," Entertainment Society of Goa's Vice Chairman Rajendra Talak said yesterday.

However, even before its inauguration, the festival has been embroiled in a controversy over the information and broadcasting ministry's move to drop the films "S Durga" and "Nude" from IFFI's Indian Panorama section, leading to jury chairman and two other members resigning in protest.

Actors Katrina Kaif, Shahid Kapoor and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani will be present for the inaugural function to be held at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Stadium.

Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's movie "Beyond The Clouds" will be the opening film of the fest, added Talak.

The film stars Ishaan Khattar along with Malayalam actor Malavika Mohanan.

A R Rahman has composed the music for the movie which revolves around the adoration of love, life and human relationships between a brother and sister in Mumbai.

Indo-Argentine film "Thinking of Him" by filmmaker Pablo Cesar will be the closing film of the festival. The film revolves around the friendship between legendary poet and intellectual Rabindranath Tagore and Argentinian writer Victoria Ocampo.