 »   »   » Ittefaq: Shahrukh Khan & Karan Johar Urge Fans To Say NO To Spoilers!

Shahrukh Khan REVEALS CLIMAX of Ittefaq starring Sidharth and Sonakshi; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Shahrukh Khan & Karan Johar, who have co-produced Ittefaq, have urged fans to say 'no' to spoilers.

"This disease named 'spoilers' is not new. It's very old and very irritating. How would you feel if someone told you, 'Why Kattappa killed Baahubali' even when you have not seen the film's second part. Or how would you feel if someone tells you the suspense of Gone Girl? I know you won't like this," Shahrukh said in a video posted on Twitter.

"Please don't spoil your movie watching experience. In our industry, we make films with love and hardwork. Please say no to spoilers," he added.



When you give out a spoiler, you become one! #SayNoToSpoilers and watch #IttefaqThisFriday pic.twitter.com/EJQ0Ax2FGL

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 30, 2017

Karan also took to the micro-blogging site and said, "I want to make it very clear that I don't spill any spoilers, I just spill secrets on my show ('Koffee With Karan') -- Who's dating who? Who's hating who? Who's doing what? Who's doing who? That's exactly what I talk about."



"But I have never revealed spoilers. As a person who loves cinema I think protecting the spoilers of a film is very essential. That's what I want you to do. Don't reveal any spoilers. It affects the whole viewing pleasure and pleasure is what we all do in this business."



The film is all set to hit the theatres this Friday i.e., 3rd November, 2017.

