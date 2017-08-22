 »   »   » ALARMING! Shahrukh Khan Is Having SLEEPLESS NIGHTS After The Failure Of Jab Harry Met Sejal

Expectations were very high from Shahrukh Khan's film Jab Harry Met Sejal but the film failed to woo the audience.

And as per recent reports, Shahrukh Khan is really worried after the failure of JHMS. Want to know what is making him so insecure? Then keep on reading.

SRK's Films Have Not Worked Aanand L. Rai told a leading daily in an interview, "We are aware that his films haven't worked. '' We Can't Deny That ''It's there in front of us, we can't deny that. Box-office collections don't affect him as much.'' Shahrukh Is Afraid Because Of This... ''Bank account deposits are the last thing on his mind. What affects him is that he might be losing the love of people." Khaan Saab Is A Believer "Khan saab is a believer, an eternal optimist. He believes in people. Over the years, he trusted many filmmakers and got great returns.'' He Can't Be Blamed For The Choices He Made ''And then there are times when you don't get the expected returns. Such is life! He can't be blamed for the choices he made because they are straight out of his heart.'' SRK Is A Pure Soul ''He isn't a man of mathematics, he doesn't think about numbers. He is a pure soul.'' He Will Win The Audience Back ''He will put his trust again on a great project and win his audience back."

On a related note, Shahrukh Khan will soon start the shooting of Aanand L Rai's next with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

