 »   »   » Shashi Kapoor's Demise: Teary-eyed Kareena, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Rani Rush To His Residence

Shashi Kapoor

The demise of veteran actor, Shashi Kapoor have left the entire film industry heartbroken. He breathed his last today on December 4, 2017 at 5:20 PM, as he was unwell since close to seven months and was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital where he underwent routine dialysis.

As soon as this unfortunate news broke out, many celebs including Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Ranbir Kapoor were spotted outside Shashi Kapoor's residence.

Kareena With Saif A teary-eyed Kareena Kapoor Khan arrives at Shashi Kapoor's residence, along with her husband Saif Ali Khan. Big B With Abhishek Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan look visibly upset as they arrive at Shashi Kapoor's residence. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also accompanied Abhishek & Amitabh Bachchan to Shashi Kapoor's house. Kajol Gets Clicked Among others, Kajol also got clicked by paparazzi gathered outside Shashi Kapoor's house. Rani Mukerji Actress Rani Mukerji also rushed to Shashi Kapoor's residence as soon as she came to know about his demise. Vaibhavi Merchant Rani Mukerji was rather accompanied by her close-friend, Vaibhavi Merchant. Boney Kapoor Producer Boney Kapoor also spotted outside Shashi Kapoor's residence. Ranbir Kapoor A couple of hours ago, Ranbir Kapoor snapped with Randhir Kapoor on his way to Kokilaben Hospital.

