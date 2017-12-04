 »   »   » Veteran Actor Shashi Kapoor Passes Away At The Age Of 79!

Veteran Actor Shashi Kapoor Passes Away At The Age Of 79!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat
Shashi Kapoor passes away at 79 | FilmiBeat

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor breathed his last today on December 4, 2017 at 5:20 PM, as he was unwell since close to seven months and was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital where he underwent routine dialysis. He passed away at the same hospital at the age of 79.

Shashi Kapoor has starred in several hit films such as Deewar, Namak Halaal, Suhana Safar, Waqt, Trishul, Kalyug, Kaala Patthar, Do Aur Do Paanch and The Householder.

Shashi Kapoor

Shashi Kapoor

Veteran actor and superstar Shashi Kapoor passed away at the age of 79. He was unwell since a few months and was undergoing routine dialysis.

Kokilaben Hospital

Kokilaben Hospital

He was admitted at the Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai where he breathed his last on December 3, 2017.

Mere Paas Maa Hai

Mere Paas Maa Hai

Shashi Kapoor is remembered for his famous dialogue "Mere paas Maa hai" in the film Deewar, which he replies to Amitabh Bachchan who boasts about his wealth.

Rest In Peace

Rest In Peace

Rest in peace Shashi Kapoor. Bollywood film industry will miss you and it's difficult to replace your contribution to Indian cinema.

Shashi Kapoor
Read more about: shashi kapoor
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat