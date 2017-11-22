 »   »   » SHE FELT VERY HURT! Jacqueline Fernandez Opens Up About Her 'Rumoured' Catfight With Alia Bhatt

When Sidharth Malhotra and Jacqueline Fernandez starred together in 'A Gentlemen', there were strong whispers about something brewing between them.
Next, there were rumours that Jacqueline had a major showdown with Sidharth's alleged ladylove Alia over him and the two unfollowed each other on social media due to the link-up rumors. Of course, later they posted a really cute photo
when they met at a Diwali party on their social media accounts and put all speculations to rest.
In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Jacqueline opened up about her alleged catfight with Alia. Here's what she had to say...
She Was Deeply Hurt
Jacqueline told the daily that she was very hurt about the rumours about the catfight. She was quoted as saying, "It is sad. Honestly, I felt very hurt."
Major Lashing
The 'Judwaa 2' actress said, "It's the same media and same people that ask you, ‘why don't you do more female oriented roles? What are you doing for women's rights?' And it is the same female reporter who asks, ‘what about your catfight with Alia?' I was like, ‘you are a woman and how could you even ask me that. Shouldn't you be uplifting us as actresses?"
Are You Listening, Peeps?
"Sonam Kapoor went through the same thing. Sometimes, I feel the only thing I get written about is that I'm dating someone or that I'm in a catfight," she says.
Jacqueline Has Been Single For A Long Time
She further quipped, "I haven't dated anyone (for a long time). I am so focused on my work right now that those things are not my priorities."
Grow Up, Guys!
"I feel so hurt that just because I am an actress, people think those are my priorities. We are working hard, and running our families, and our houses on our own. I wish they would grow up."
What Sid Had Said
When Sidharth was quizzed about his link-up rumours with Jacqueline, he had said, "Well, I can't react on behalf of Jacqueline. But I feel people are appreciating our chemistry because there's a friendship that exists. Jackie is one of the easiest and friendliest actors. You don't need an icebreaker when it's her."
Jacqueline Isn't Keen On Dating Her Co-Stars
The actress had said in a DNA interview, "I don't see why two actors who have had a happy working relationship always have to be linked to each other. Honestly, I don't want to date my co-stars. They are professionals to me, and people I'm working with. So I don't want to be in a relationship with them. So put those rumours to rest, it's not going to happen."
"Even if I'm saying we are not dating, which is the truth, that's a story. I'm sick and tired of being linked to my co-stars because I don't see them that way."
When Jacqueline Called Up Alia
In the same interview, Jacqueline had revealed that she did call up Alia to clear the air. Talking about Alia's reaction, she had said, "Alia was really cute. She laughed and said, "Next time we meet, let's click loads of selfies and put them up! (Laughs) We planned to take over Instagram like that. We had a good laugh over it. But honestly, I don't like people coming between me and my co-stars."