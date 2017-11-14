 »   »   » SHE IS DAMN CONFIDENT! Deepika Padukone: Nothing Can Stop The Release Of Padmavati

Salman Khan SUPPORTS Deepika Pdukone's Padmavati | FilmiBeat

Lately, Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming film Padmavati has been grabbing headlines for its share of controversies. However, the actress is confident that this period film will tide over the controversy, hit the big screens and win a bigger battle for the industry.

SLB has fictionalized his film which has raised doubts among few politicians, organizations and individuals who believe that he has distorted history and demand a ban on film.

Recently while talking to IANS, Deepika finally reacted to this ongoing controversy...



Padmavati's Story Need To Be Told The actress was quoted as saying, "As a woman, I feel proud to be a part of this film, and to tell this story, which needs to be told. And it needs to be told now."

The Valid Question "It's appalling, it's absolutely appalling. What have we gotten ourselves into? And where have we reached as a nation? We have regressed."

The People Who Will Have The Final Say Deepika told IANS, "The only people we are answerable to is the censor board, and I know and I believe that nothing can stop the release of this film. This is not about Padmavati... We're fighting a much bigger battle."





A Proud Moment In Padmavati, while there are two men- Shahid Kapoor and Ranveer Singh - she essays the title role, which "does not happen often in a woman's career". Beaming with pride, Deepika says, "I celebrate that."

10 Years Of Deepika Padukone She further revealed, "When I debuted, Saawariya (directed by Bhansali) and Om Shanti Om had released on the same day. I remember back then, there was this whole thing about the films clashing, this debut versus that debut. But I was so naive and so new that none of that made any sense to me at that point. The only thought I remember thinking to myself then was, ‘Oh! How come he didn't cast me in his movie? I didn't ever think that I could be a Bhansali heroine."





When She Looks Back "Ten years ago, thinking that I don't fit the mould of being a Bhansali heroine, and today working in three films with him back-to-back... It's been a pretty incredible journey."

Will She Collaborate With Sanjay Leela Bhansali Again? To this, she said, "Well, you never know. As of now, we are all focused on Padmavati. And I would love to, although at this point, I also need to heal emotionally, mentally and physically from this experience. I think he and I both need to heal from this experience before we collaborate again."

Shahid Kapoor's Comment On The Ongoing Padmavati Row The actor told reporters at the recently-held GQ event, "I've been saying this since a long time. Watch the film and then decide. Give the film a chance and don't form preconceived notions. We have tried to keep everyone's feelings and interests in mind. We have tried to make film as best as we could. We will respect whatever people think of the film but you should see it first."



This flick is scheduled to release on 1st December.