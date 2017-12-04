 »   »   » Shekhar Suman On His 'Utsav' Co-Star Shashi Kapoor's Demise: Saddest Day Of My Life

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor passed away today at the Kokilaben Dhirubai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. The news has left the entire film industry shattered with tributes pouring in from every nook and corner.

Shekhar Suman who got his first big break in Bollywood with Shashi Kapoor starrer Utsav too paid homage to the legendary actor.

He wrote, "Saddest day of my life... Shashi Kapoor ji passed away. The man to whom I owe my entire career. I am grateful to him for all my professional achievements, for giving me my first and the biggest break as a lead in "Utsav" opposite Rekha. Will miss you every moment of my life. Shashi Kapoor was the most handsome man the film industry has ever seen. A ladies man, a gentleman, a great actor and a passionate producer. I grew up imitating him and trying to look like him. I can't bear the thought that he is no more. I'm heartbroken."

Utsav helmed by Girish Karnad is based 2nd-century BC Sanskrit play, Mrichakatika (The Little Clay Cart) by Shudraka.

Several of Shashi Kapoor's co-stars too expressed their condolences on Twitter.

Hema Malini wrote, "My dear friend & co star of many successful movies - Shashi Kapoor, is no more. He leaves behind many pleasant memories of the camaraderie we shared on the sets during our shooting schedules.

RIP dear friend. I will surely miss you!"

Shatrughan Sinha tweeted, "Heartbroken by unfortunate demise of our senior friend,the veteran actor, filmmaker, theater personality & star par excellence #ShashiKapoor. The void can never be filled by anyone,shall miss his personality,smile & greatness. Heartfelt condolences. May the departed soul RIP.