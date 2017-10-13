 »   »   » REALLY SHOCKING! Shekhar Suman Reveals The Truth About Hrithik Roshan's SMS To Kangana Ranaut

Shekhar Suman has come up with some more shocking revelations about Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview to Spotboye.

The actor revealed how Kangana Ranaut used to perform black magic, why Kangana's love for Hrithik Roshan was one sided and much more.

On Hrithik Roshan's Interview It has become a never-ending topic, frankly. She will react, they will react and then I will react. But since you insist, I will speak today again. Our hearts had bled when Adhyayan underwent a trauma in his relationship with Kangana, there was pent up pain in us... and still there is. Hrithik Roshan Suffered A Lot Hrithik too suffered a lot. He should have spoken out long ago and put an end to this. Else you're simply giving a handle to someone to mock at you and defame you. It Is Not Fair And the whole world laughs at you Hehehe... Is that fair just because someone kept quiet for a long time? No, it is not fair. But how do you stop the people? So I think, late alright, Hrithik has spoken and I think it is very clear now. On Kangana Asking For A Physical Relationship With Ranbir My God! Can you imagine that? Shit! Adhyayan Saw Kangana Ranaut's SMS's To Hrithik Roshan Adhyayan discovered some messages sent by Kangana to Hrithik. Those messages were such that he didn't like. He was devastated. He came crying to Alka and I. I told him: Boss, maine toh aapko pehle hi bola tha. When Asked, ''Did Adhyayan Stumble Upon Any Message Sent By Hrithik To Kangana?'' No. It was always a one-sided thing. And It's Proved Let's not bypass one point put forth by Hrithik. He has proved that he was in the country during the time she claims that they got engaged in Paris in 2014. He says that his passport screams that he did not leave the country during that period. Isn't the proof of the pudding in the eating? Did Not Submit Her Laptop Also Woh main bahar gayi thi na, toh ek bandar aaya aur lekar bhaag gaya. Woh usme paani gir gaya. Woh toot gaya. Today if an ant has an affair with an ant, the paparazzi will find out. Not a single picture in the so-called 7 years of their relationship? Kabutar Ka Zamana Toh Nahin Hai And no SMS, no WhatsApp? How would you communicate then? How would you meet? Kabutar ka zamaana toh nahin hai na, jo letters lekar jaate.

Well, only God knows what's the truth!

Also Read: I've Not Seen Much Of Aamir Khan's Work: Zaira Wasim