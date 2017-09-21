 »   »   » Shibani Dandekar & Saba Azad Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies! View Pics

Shibani Dandekar & Saba Azad Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies! View Pics

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Bollywood cuties Shibani Dandekar and Saba Azad flaunted their perfectly toned bikini bodies in their latest Instagram picture and my, the image is the best thing we've ever seen! From elegance to hotness and beauty, the picture speaks a thousand words and makes us remember the famous saying, 'Girls just wanna have fun'!

The girls are also looking at each other in the eyes and giving each other an adorable smile. If these pictures aren't awesome, then we wonder what else can be? Check out the pictures below! We bet you'll love every one of them.

Shibani & Saba

Shibani & Saba

Shibani Dandekar & Saba Azad flaunt their bikini bodies in this perfect picture.

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar

Shibani Dandekar is also BFF with Indie singer Monica Dogra.

Chill Out

Chill Out

It's great to see Shibani and Saba chilling out together these days!

In The Industry

In The Industry

Shibani Dandekar has starred in a few Bollywood and Marathi movies.

B-town Debut

B-town Debut

She debuted in the film Roy in 2015 and it also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.

Flop Show

Flop Show

Sadly, the fim Roy was one of the biggest flops of 2015.

Shaandaar

Shaandaar

In the same year, she also starred in Shaandaar, but that too was a huge flop.

Terrible Storyline

Terrible Storyline

Despite Shaandaar having a starcast of Shahid Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, the films storyline was a let off.

Sultan

Sultan

She was also seen in Salman Khan's Sultan and she played the role of a TV anchor.

Cool Girl

Cool Girl

Saba Azad is also a cool girl who has starred in a few Bollywood films.

Music Scene

Music Scene

She is also a singer in the Indian Indie music scene and has performed various live concerts.

Read more about: shibani dandekar, Saba Azad
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos