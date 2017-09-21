 »   »   » Shibani Dandekar & Saba Azad Flaunt Their Bikini Bodies! View Pics

Subscribe to Filmibeat
Bollywood cuties Shibani Dandekar and Saba Azad flaunted their perfectly toned bikini bodies in their latest Instagram picture and my, the image is the best thing we've ever seen! From elegance to hotness and beauty, the picture speaks a thousand words and makes us remember the famous saying 'Girls just wanna have fun'!
The girls are also looking at each other in the eyes and give out an adorable smile. If this pictures isn't awesome, then we wonder what else can be? Check out the pictures below! We bet ypu'll love every one of them.
B-town Debut
She debuted in the film Roy in 2015 and it also starred Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role.
Terrible Storyline
Despite Shaandaar having a starcast of Shahid Kapoor & Alia Bhatt, the films storyline was a let off.
Read more about: shibani dandekar, Saba Azad
Story first published: Thursday, September 21, 2017, 12:25 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 21, 2017