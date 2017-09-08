 »   »   » Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Nightout! Bouncers THRASH Cameramen & Leave Them Bleeding On The Streets

Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Nightout! Bouncers THRASH Cameramen & Leave Them Bleeding On The Streets

Posted By:
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's date night to the popular Bastion restaurant in Mumbai ended on an ugly note as a fight broke out between the bouncers and the cameramen and the photographers were left bleeding on the streets as they were thrashed mercilessly by the rowdy bouncers who used their body power on innocent cameramen who were just doing their job.

Shilpa Shetty के Bouncers ने Pics लेने पर की Photographers की पिटाई ; Watch Video | FilmiBeat
It all started when Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra left the Bastion restaurant and the photographers were doing their job, which is to click pictures of the couple. During this, a bouncer initiated the fight and punched a cameraman and the helpless cameraman was dumbfounded and tried to retaliate, but was overpowered by the bouncer. The other bouncers joined in and started thrashing the other photographers and both the sides ended up violently beating each other up and tearing apart each other's shirts.
Shocking Incident

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's date night at Bastion restaurant turned into a nightmare as bouncers thrashed photographers who were doing their job.

Rowdy Bouncers

The video shows a rowdy bouncer about to punch an innocent cameraman on his face.

Disgusting Bouncer

The disgusting bouncer thrashes the cameraman who was just doing his job, which is clicking pictures.

Shameless Bouncer

The shameless bouncer left the innocent cameraman bleeding on the streets.

Fighting Back

The shocked and dumbfounded cameraman tried to retaliate but was overpowered by the rowdy bouncer.

Shameless Bouncers

Several other bouncers join in and thrash the other photographers present there.

Bloody Fight

Both the bouncers and the photographers end up in a bloody fight!

Street Fight

Both the bouncers and the photographers try to tear off each other's shirts.

Strict Legal Action

Strict legal action must be taken against the bouncers of Bastion restaurant in Mumbai.

Watch the video's below!

Bollywood Photos

