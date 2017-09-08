 »   »   » Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Nightout! Bouncers THRASH Cameramen & Leave Them Bleeding On The Streets

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra's date night to the popular Bastion restaurant in Mumbai ended on an ugly note as a fight broke out between the bouncers and the cameramen and the photographers were left bleeding on the streets as they were thrashed mercilessly by the rowdy bouncers who used their body power on innocent cameramen who were just doing their job.
It all started when Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra left the Bastion restaurant and the photographers were doing their job, which is to click pictures of the couple. During this, a bouncer initiated the fight and punched a cameraman and the helpless cameraman was dumbfounded and tried to retaliate, but was overpowered by the bouncer. The other bouncers joined in and started thrashing the other photographers and both the sides ended up violently beating each other up and tearing apart each other's shirts.
Shocking Incident
Disgusting Bouncer
Fighting Back
Watch the video's below!
Watch: Bouncers @ Bastian Hotel (Bandra)attack photographers allegedly after they clicked #ShilpaShetty & Raj Kundra getting out post dinner pic.twitter.com/hsUq6agun7— Jinnions (@jinnions) September 8, 2017
#UPDATE Two bouncers who were involved in the scuffle with 2 freelance photographers at a restaurant have been arrested #Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2017