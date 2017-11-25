 »   »   » SHOCKER! Kapil Sharma Reveals Why He Isn't Offered Films Opposite Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif

Kapil Sharma has an immense fan-following; all thanks to his impeccable comic-timing and his popular TV outings. But when it comes to films, the actor seems still have a long way to go.
Recently while interacting with the media, the comedian-turned-actor revealed that big film-makers don't want to cast him opposite A-List actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and others. Surprising, isn't it? Scroll down to read more...
Kapil Hasn't Received Any Big Film Offers Till Date
The 'Firangi actor said, "Till date I haven't got any offers to star opposite Deepika (Padukone) or Katrina (Kaif)."
He Just Can't Pin-Point The Reason
Kapil confessed that he even asked Karan Johar once about why he isn't offered films opposite A-list actresses.
The Look Obsessed Industry
Kapil further added, "I did ask Karan Johar about this once, maybe they don't like my physique. Till I am working on my film, I workout a lot and then after that I eat my parathas. (laughs) Maybe they don't like my image. I hope I will get offers.
Are The Filmmakers Listening?
He quipped, "I would love to be a part of commercial films that appeal to people from all generations. I saw a film with had a kissing scene with my mom and it was very awkward moment for me."
Deepika Padukone Or A Good Script?
We all know that Kapil has a soft corner for Deepika. The actor had admitted in the past that he has a crush on the 'Padmavati' actress. When asked to choose between Deepika and a good script, Kapil chose former without even flinching!
Kapil Had Turned Down Mubarakan
The actor also revealed that he was offered the Arjun Kapoor- Anil Kapoor starrer Mubarakan. He said, "I have been offered good films from good directors like David Dhawan wanted to work with me. Mubarakan was offered to me first and I even loved the script but couldn't do it due to my commitment for my TV show."