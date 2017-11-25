 »   »   » SHOCKER! Kapil Sharma Reveals Why He Isn't Offered Films Opposite Deepika Padukone Or Katrina Kaif

Kapil Sharma has an immense fan-following; all thanks to his impeccable comic-timing and his popular TV outings. But when it comes to films, the actor seems still have a long way to go.

Recently while interacting with the media, the comedian-turned-actor revealed that big film-makers don't want to cast him opposite A-List actresses like Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif and others. Surprising, isn't it? Scroll down to read more...

