 »   »   » SHOCKING BUT TRUE! Ileana D'Cruz Wanted To Commit Suicide When She Was In Depression

Time and again, several of our B-town celebrities have opened up about suffering from depression at some point in their life and how they overcomed that low phase.
Recently, at the 21st World Congress Of Mental Health, actress Ileana D'Cruz spoke about her struggle with depression and Body Dysmorphic Disorder and how she even felt suicidal at one point in her life. Read on to know more...
Feelin' The Blues
Ileana was quoted as saying, " I was always a very self-conscious person and was picked on for my body type. I used to feel low and sad all the time but didn't know I was suffering from depression and Body Dysmorphic Disorder till I got help. All I wanted to do was to be accepted by everyone."
She Once Even Felt Like Ending Her Life
"At one point, I even had suicidal thoughts and wanted to end things. However, all of it changed when I accepted myself and what I was going through. I think that is the first step towards fighting depression," added the actress.
Depression Is Real
Ileana said, "It is a chemical imbalance in your brain, and needs to be treated. Don't sit back and think it will get okay but go get help. Like you have a sprain and go get yourself checked, if you have depression, seek help."
Accept Your Imperfections
"I am not saying that I had this miraculous recovery, every day is a process, every day is a step towards healing yourself and getting better. You are a human being and are allowed to be imperfect, and you are allowed to be flawed. There is a lot of beauty in your imperfections, in your uniqueness.
You may look at us actors and think that 'Oh my God, they are so pretty, so perfect'. But that's not how it is. It takes two hours to get ready and look like this. Love yourself for who you are and trust me if you are happy from within, you are the most beautiful person and your smile is your best asset."
When Deepika Padukone Opened Up About Her Battle With Depression
In the past, Deepika Padukone too have spoke about her struggle with depression on the national television. In fact, that's one of the major reasons why she started 'The Live Love Laugh' foundation to deal with the issue of mental health.
Initially Her Mom Thought That Her Depression Is Due To Some Boyfriend Issue
Her mom Ujjawala Padukone had said at an event, "I detected the symptoms in Deepika and I thought it may be due to some boyfriend issue. But then I knew that the depression was due to mental and physical stress and we realized that we should take help from a psychiatrist."
How It Affected Her Career!
Recently at an event, Deepika had said, "Maybe there are people who haven't offered me films because they think I was depressed and I can't act. Maybe, I don't know. I'm in a good space because I can choose the movies that I want to act in, but I don't think everyone has that luxury of where they want to work or when they want to work."