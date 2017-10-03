 »   »   » SHOCKING DETAILS! Hrithik Roshan Accuses Kangana Ranaut Of Sending Him S*xually Explicit Mails

It looks like the ugly spat between Hrithik Roshan- Kangana Ranaut isn't getting over any time soon. From slapping each other with legal notices to Kangana spilling some explosive details about their affair on national television, things are getting murkier day by day.
And now, Republic TV has claimed that they have an access to a copy of the 29-page complaint filed by actor Hrithik Roshan along with his legal counsel, Mahesh Jethmalani, against Kangana Ranaut. Read on to know more shocking details...
Kangana Was Stalking Him
Hrithik had stated in the complaint filed on 8th April 2017 that he was being stalked and hounded by the actress.
A Complaint Was Filed
According to a Republic report, sources have confirmed that the complaint was filed by Mahesh Jethmalani, Hrithik's counsel in April, 2016.
Hrithik Has Accused Her Of Sending Him 'Sexually Explicit' Emails
He has also accused her of sending sexually explicit e-mails, which he says he repulsed him and he ignored them "out of decency".
He Has Submitted His Submitted His Phones & Laptops To The Cops
Sources speaking to the news website mentioned that Roshan has submitted his phones and laptops to the cops.
Further, Counsel Jethmalani has confirmed to Republic TV that the case involving Hrithik Roshan and Kangana Ranaut is not yet closed, thus refuting what the actress' team had earlier claimed. The complaint mentions that Ranaut's "objectionable and illicit conduct" has done damage to his reputation.
He States That Kangana Was Constantly Pursuing Him
The complaint alleges that it was Kangana who was constantly pursuing the actor and also describes him as her ‘eternal lover.'
The Relationship Between Him & Kangana Was Strictly Professional
In the parts of the complaint which have been revealed, Hrithik repeatedly mentions that the relationship between him and Ranaut was strictly professional and that he had not sent her an e-mail about her performance in Queen.
Scandal Point
Hrithik also alleges that he offered to help in case a hacker was involved in the situation. But this was allegedly met with accusations of "emotionally and psychologically raping" Kangana Ranaut, on the part of her sister Rangoli.
In the final paragraphs of the complaint, Hrithik alleges that Rangoli later said she was not aware of the situation or her sister's erratic behaviour, and that she was aware of Ranaut's obsession over Roshan. Hrithik then, apparently, decided to drop the whole matter.
What Kangana's Lawyer Has To Say
Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee responded to these allegations by issuing an official statement. It read, "It is quite surprising to note that some electronic news channel is trying to create a media feeding frenzy, concerning an old police complaint which was filed by Mr. Hrithik Roshan sometime early in the year 2016, to miserably create a fresh story and get TRPs for their channel.
Be as it may, I want to clarify to other electronic media channels and other print publications that the said old police complaint concerning an imposter, which was filed by Mr. Hrithik Roshan has been dealt with by my client, as per the legal procedure provided. Also, all others should not get confused by the random and out of context questions that may be miserably raised by the channel for obvious reasons.
All answers to the questions are available on public platform since early 2016 and it is not prudent on the part of my client to repeat the same things all over again. If Mr. Hrithik really wants to clear his name then he has to simply answer the questions which were publicly put to him at that stage. The said unanswered questions are also available on public domain since April 2016."
What do you folks think about this entire controversy? Let us know in the comment box below.