 »   »   » SHOCKING DETAILS! Hrithik Roshan Accuses Kangana Ranaut Of Sending Him S*xually Explicit Mails

What Kangana's Lawyer Has To Say

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee responded to these allegations by issuing an official statement. It read, "It is quite surprising to note that some electronic news channel is trying to create a media feeding frenzy, concerning an old police complaint which was filed by Mr. Hrithik Roshan sometime early in the year 2016, to miserably create a fresh story and get TRPs for their channel.

Be as it may, I want to clarify to other electronic media channels and other print publications that the said old police complaint concerning an imposter, which was filed by Mr. Hrithik Roshan has been dealt with by my client, as per the legal procedure provided. Also, all others should not get confused by the random and out of context questions that may be miserably raised by the channel for obvious reasons.

All answers to the questions are available on public platform since early 2016 and it is not prudent on the part of my client to repeat the same things all over again. If Mr. Hrithik really wants to clear his name then he has to simply answer the questions which were publicly put to him at that stage. The said unanswered questions are also available on public domain since April 2016."