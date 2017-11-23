 »   »   » SHOCKING! Is Raai Laxmi's Casting Couch Film 'Julie 2' Based On Actress Nagma?

Recently, Pahlaj Nihalani, the distributor of Raai Laxmi's Bollywood debut film 'Julie 2' had dropped a bomb by saying that his film is based on the life of a well-known glamorous actress of the 1990s and 2000s.

However he had added that the film-makers are withholding the actress' name to avoid legal trouble for the film, Dropping further clues, he had said that the actress concerned started her career with a Hindi film featuring one of the Khan superstars. But it was her booming career in the south, in Tamil and Telugu cinema, that made her a star. However, her affair with a married Tamil-Telugu superstar drove her out of the south Indian film industry and she went on to become a big name in Bhojpuri films.



Amidst one of the names that popped up was that of actress Nagma as a lot of people speculated that she was the actress in question. Scroll down to read more...

