 »   »   » SHOCKING! Is Raai Laxmi's Casting Couch Film 'Julie 2' Based On Actress Nagma?

Recently, Pahlaj Nihalani, the distributor of Raai Laxmi's Bollywood debut film 'Julie 2' had dropped a bomb by saying that his film is based on the life of a well-known glamorous actress of the 1990s and 2000s.
However he had added that the film-makers are withholding the actress' name to avoid legal trouble for the film, Dropping further clues, he had said that the actress concerned started her career with a Hindi film featuring one of the Khan superstars. But it was her booming career in the south, in Tamil and Telugu cinema, that made her a star. However, her affair with a married Tamil-Telugu superstar drove her out of the south Indian film industry and she went on to become a big name in Bhojpuri films.
Amidst one of the names that popped up was that of actress Nagma as a lot of people speculated that she was the actress in question. Scroll down to read more...
Nihalani Had Refused To Divulge The Name
He told IANS, "It's definitely based on the actress... In fact, one of the main actors who is a part of our cast was also involved with that actress. We are not naming her as we don't want our film to be stopped. But once the film opens next Friday, it will be obvious to all which real-life actress Raai Laxmi is playing."
Raai Laxmi Too Had Confirmed
The actress had said, "I am not denying the similarities between my character and the actress. These similarities are there. I don't know if they're deliberate or just a coincidence."
Is It Nagma?
There were reports that Julie 2 might be inspired by actress Nagma's life story, considering she made acting debut with Salman Khan in Baaghi: A Rebel For Love' and later went on to star alongside several superstars down the South.
Her Personal Life Was A Talking Point
Her affair with the much-married actor R Sarathkumar was much talked about and it was speculated that it was his liaison with Nagma that drove a wedge between him and his then-wife Chaya, who promptly filed for divorce. However, their relationship was short-lived, and apparently, caused the end of Nagma's career down South. Later, Ravi Kishan reportedly also had an extra-marital affair with her after she joined the Bhojpuri film industry.
Here's How Nagma Reacted
When Deccan Chronicle got in touch with Nagma to ask about reports doing the rounds that Julie 2 is based on her life, she told them, "Oh, is it? This is news to me. I have no knowledge about it and was not informed about it earlier. I am listening to it for the first time."
A PR Stunt, Perhaps!
She went on to add, "Maybe the film Padmavati is garnering all the hype and the makers of Julie 2 need some publicity, which is why they might have hinted at such a development.
An Interesting Development
"At this point of time, I cannot speak about it and it'll be unfair because the film hasn't released yet. Normally, I do catch up on films, but this interesting development will make me watch the film for sure. I will only talk after the release,"she signed off saying.
Meanwhile, Raai Laxmi's Intimate Scenes From Julie 2 LEAKED
Recently, Raai Laxmi's intimate scenes from Julie 2 found its way on the internet even before the film's release. Reacting to these 'leaks', A Bollywoodlife report quoted Laxmi as saying, "I am busy promoting the film and wasn't even aware of this. I can't believe these scenes have leaked. It's ridiculous that someone would want to do this to the film before release."