 »   »   » SHOCKING! Kareena Kapoor Khan Left Sister-In-Law Soha Ali Khan IN TEARS

Well folks! Before you hold your horses wild, we will tell you what exactly happened on stage at a recent event.

For those who ain't aware, the royal family of Pataudis- Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Sharmila Tagore recently gathered at the launch of Soha Ali Khan's book, 'The Perils Of Being Moderately Famous'.

It was a heart-warming moment for the entire family when something happened on stage which left Soha in tears. Read on to know more...

Really? At the event, Kareena said, "I rarely get intimidated by anyone, but if there is one person in the family that I am completely in awe of I think is Soha." We Feel You, Bebo! Whenever Soha and Saif indulge in a conversation, Bebo finds it difficult to contribute to it. She says, "When I am at dinner with Saif or Soha, I am like, 'Oh my God, I am never going to understand their conversation." Hahaa...those with siblings know that feeling! Kareena Talks About Her Bonding With Soha "Soha has always been so polite with me. She always asks me about what's the gossip or what shopping I did recently, but apart from that, I think we have found our way and if there is anyone in the family that any of us turned to when Amma (Sharmila Tagore) is all worked up and fired up, then there is just one person that can control the situation and that is none other than Soha." Kareena Showers Praises On Soha "I truly believe that she is torchbearer of the family and this book's title doesn't do justice to her being famous or not famous because I think she is the grounding on which all of us stand on, and I have truly seen the way she has compassionately and with just a breaking heart, looked after her father (the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi)." Well Said! "I have never ever seen any daughter like that. I am a daughter, but I don't know if I could have done it the way she looked after him and that. In my eyes, she is a solid woman and I am sure Abba is listening to this." An Emotional Moment Kareena couldn't stop praising Soha so much so that the latter couldn't stop tears from rolling down. Saif's Reaction Saif even asked her why was she crying and Soha replied that she couldn't control her emotions. Soha's Embarrassing 'Date' Story Saif recalled an incident where Soha, while on a date, accidentally texted the person saying he was 'boring.' He said, "She had gone out for dinner once. It was before she had met (Kunal) Kemmu (I hope he doesn't mind me for saying it). It was kind of a date. He was a really wealthy guy, a big industrialist... he was talking to Soha and Soha was really bored... I don't know if she was already seeing Kunal at that time) She just went out to be polite. So, a friend messaged her to ask how was it (the date) going and Soha replied saying, 'It's boring'. Only she messaged the guy. And now this is Soha - She asks the guy for his phone, takes it, deletes the message, hands over the phone and carries on. That's my sister, Soha."

Hahahaa...that's pretty hilarous!