 »   »   » RIP Rumours! Shraddha Kapoor Confirms She Is Not Playing A Double Role In Prabhas' Saaho

The first look of Prabhas' Saaho was released a few months back and since then, a lot of speculations did the rounds about the film's leading lady. Until, the makers announced Shraddha Kapoor as Prabhas' heroine.

There were reports about the actress essaying a double role in this slick action-thriller. However, here's the truth straight from the horse's mouth...



Double Trouble Initially it was said that one of her characters will be feisty, and fearless while the other is a shy and timid kind.

Shraddha Spills The Beans When quizzed if she is indeed playing a dual role in Saaho, Shraddha cleared the role and said in a recent interview, "It is not a correct news and I'm not playing a double role in the film."

She Plays A Fabulous Character Shraddha had earlier told a leading daily, "We are going through an exciting phase where multi-lingual films are doing so well. I feel happy that I am part of this project. It's a fabulous character and a great story."

She Is Enjoying Learning Telugu "I am very excited as it's my first multi-lingual film. It's going to be shot in Telugu and Hindi and it's going to be very interesting and challenging as well, I think. You do the same scenes twice for two different languages. My Telugu coaching is on and I am enjoying it thoroughly. I have found the language to be very fascinating; there are eight different ways to say ‘no' in Telugu," Shraddha had quipped.

Shraddha Starts Shooting For Saaho Today The actress kick-started the shooting schedule for Saaho with Prabhas today in Hyderabad. She posted an Instagram story and captioned it as '#Saaho Day 1'.



Apart from Prabhas and Shraddha, Saaho also stars other prominent names like Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mahesh Manjrekar, Mandira Bedi and Chunky Pandey in pivotal roles.



Stay tuned for some interesting updates from the sets of one of the most awaited films.