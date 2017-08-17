 »   »   » Anushka Shetty Would Be Jealous! Shraddha Kapoor Is 'Excited' To Work With Prabhas In Saaho

Finally, all the speculations regarding Prabhas' upcoming film Saaho can be now put the rest with the makers officially announcing that they have finalized Shraddha Kapoor to play the heroine in the film.

While there were a super strong buzz about Prabhas reuniting with his 'Baahubali' co-star and alleged flame Anushka Shetty for this film, it's Shraddha Kapoor who beat all the leading contenders to bag this film.



For all of those who are wondering what's currently on Shraddha's mind, here's some scoop...



Shraddha Is Super Excited The 'Half Girlfriend' actress couldn't contain her excitement about bagging Saaho and took to Twitter to post, "So so excited to be a part of the 'Saaho' team & to be working with Prabhas!!!" We wonder what Anushka Shetty has to say to this! *wink*

Prabhas And Shraddha In The Same Frame For The First Time This is the first time we would be seeing Prabhas sharing screen space with Shraddha Kapoor and we just can't wait to watch this fresh jodi on screen.

A Perfect Choice For The Role Earlier, 'Saaho' producers Vamsi and Pramod of UTV Creations had told Mumbai Mirror, "Shraddha is absolutely the perfect choice for the role. We are very excited to have her on board with us."

Prabhas' First Film To Be Shot In Hindi The producers had further added, ""Saaho is Prabhas's first film being shot in Hindi and so it's very special for all of us. It is a highly ambitious project and there will be some really high-octane action scenes in the film."

Is This How Much Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor Are Getting Paid For Saaho? If reports are to be believed then Prabhas is getting three times of what Shraddha Kapoor will be paid for Saaho. Apparently, Shraddha was demanding Rs. 12 crores but the makers negotiated the amount to Rs. 9 crores. On the other hand, Prabhas will be taking Rs. 30 crores as remuneration.

Prabhas To Lock Horns With Neil Nitin Mukesh Neil Nitin Mukesh would be challenging Prabhas in Saaho. He was earlier quoted as saying, "I'm extremely excited to work with Prabhas in 'Saaho'. I was one of the few actors to have signed the film when the first part of 'Bahubali' had just released. I have seen Prabhas's work and I have already done a film down south, so I knew the kind of films they make and their market."

Neil Calls Prabhas 'A Very Humble And Nice Person To Work With' In the same interview Neil had added, "Prabhas himself is a very humble and nice person to work with and Sujith is a great director with an amazing vision, so I am happy that they consider me worthy of being part of this film. It's not an easy film considering the fact that we are making this film in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu at the same time, so we have to learn all three languages. Therefore, sometimes we mix one dialogue of the film with another language, but we are handling it very well."



Written and directed by Sujeeth, 'Saaho' will hit the screens next year.