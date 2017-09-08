 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Meets Tennis Star Saina Nehwal! Starts Training For Her Upcoming Biopic! View Pics

The lovely Shraddha Kapoor's full fledged tennis training has begun and she's being trained by the best tennis star in the country, Saina Nehwal. Yes, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to star in a biopic on the life of Saina Nehwal and she's being trained by her. Isn't that awesome?

Shraddha and Saina met each other and spent some quality time at the tennis court training and sweating it out. Saina taught Shraddha professional and international level techniques of tennis and the pictures look super cool. The duo shared the images on their respective Instagram handles and now we're all eager to know more about the upcoming biopic. Check out the pictures below...

Shraddha-Saina Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal more or less look the same right? Upcoming Biopic Shraddha is playing the main lead in the upcoming biopic on Saina. In Training Saina Nehwal is training Shraddha Kapoor in tennis and giving out professional tips. Amitabh Bachchan A few days ago, Saina Nehwal also met Amitabh Bachchan! Will he be in the biopic too? Shraddha Kapoor We're sure Shraddha Kapoor will do a terrific job in Saina Nehwal's biopic.

