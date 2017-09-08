 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Meets Tennis Star Saina Nehwal! Starts Training For Her Upcoming Biopic! View Pics

The lovely Shraddha Kapoor's full fledged tennis training has begun and she's being trained by the best tennis star in the country, Saina Nehwal. Yes, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to star in a biopic on the life of Saina Nehwal and she's being trained by her. Isn't that awesome?

Shraddha and Saina met each other and spent some quality time at the tennis court training and sweating it out. Saina taught Shraddha professional and international level techniques of tennis and the pictures look super cool. The duo shared the images on their respective Instagram handles and now we're all eager to know more about the upcoming biopic. Check out the pictures below...