 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor Meets Tennis Star Saina Nehwal! Starts Training For Her Upcoming Biopic! View Pics

Shraddha Kapoor Meets Tennis Star Saina Nehwal! Starts Training For Her Upcoming Biopic! View Pics

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

The lovely Shraddha Kapoor's full fledged tennis training has begun and she's being trained by the best tennis star in the country, Saina Nehwal. Yes, Shraddha Kapoor is all set to star in a biopic on the life of Saina Nehwal and she's being trained by her. Isn't that awesome?

Shraddha and Saina met each other and spent some quality time at the tennis court training and sweating it out. Saina taught Shraddha professional and international level techniques of tennis and the pictures look super cool. The duo shared the images on their respective Instagram handles and now we're all eager to know more about the upcoming biopic. Check out the pictures below...

Shraddha-Saina

Shraddha-Saina

Shraddha Kapoor and Saina Nehwal more or less look the same right?

Upcoming Biopic

Upcoming Biopic

Shraddha is playing the main lead in the upcoming biopic on Saina.

In Training

In Training

Saina Nehwal is training Shraddha Kapoor in tennis and giving out professional tips.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan

A few days ago, Saina Nehwal also met Amitabh Bachchan! Will he be in the biopic too?

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor

We're sure Shraddha Kapoor will do a terrific job in Saina Nehwal's biopic.

Half Girlfriend

Half Girlfriend

She played the role of a basketball player in her latest film Half Girlfriend.

Saaho

Saaho

Shraddha Kapoor will also star alongside Prabhas in the upcoming film Saaho.

Blockbuster Film

Blockbuster Film

Prabhas latest film Baahubali 2 ended up as a blockbuster at the box office.

High Hopes

High Hopes

Since Saaho will be released in a lot of languages, we're sure the box office collections will be tremendous.

Shraddha Kapoor
Read more about: shraddha kapoor
Story first published: Friday, September 8, 2017, 15:46 [IST]
Other articles published on Sep 8, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos