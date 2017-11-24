 »   »   » It's Very Saddening: Shraddha Kapoor On Padmavati Controversy

Actor Shraddha Kapoor today said what is happening with filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Padmavati is extremely sad.

Padmavati has been facing the wrath of various Rajput groups and political leaders, who have accused Bhansali of distorting history.



Many groups have been protesting amid rumours that there was a romantic dream sequence between Rajput queen Padmini and Allauddin Khilji.



"I think it's very, very unfortunate. It is very saddening what's happening and it's unfortunate. This is what I want to say," Shraddha told reporters here.



The film has been hitting road blocks one after another, with Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, banning the film.



Historians are divided on whether Padmavati actually existed. She finds mention in the 16th century epic poem Padmavati.



Earlier scheduled to arrive in cinema halls on December 1, the release date of the film has been postponed by the makers till further notice.



Shraddha Kapoor was speaking at the launch of Skechers shoes.