 »   »   » Shraddha Kapoor On Playing Saina Nehwal: It Is A Daunting And Challenging Job

As Shraddha Kapoor gears up to bring the journey of ace Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal to the big screen, the actor says it will be one of the most challenging projects of her career.

"I feel her (Nehwal) career is going great guns, especially the way she has bounced back after her injury, it is tremendous and so inspiring.

"It is a huge responsibility on all of us to make sure that we do a thorough job of presenting her on the big screen. It is a daunting and challenging job," Shraddha told PTI.

Shraddha is currently busy doing preparation for the biopic on the 27-year-old London Olympics bronze medallist and the actor says she is enjoying playing badminton.

"I fell in love with the game when I started playing it. But it is very challenging. On the days when I practice badminton, my days are completely different and I am a different person when I don't play. I usually start playing it from 6 am in morning everyday for two hours or so.

"We aim to practice everyday but if my arms or legs get too sore then I don't do the class. I feel tempted to play that time as well but I have been advised not to play as I would get prone to injuries."

Shraddha, 30, says she often texts the badminton star when she has queries regarding the game.

"She is so prompt and helpful always. I shared a video of me practicing badminton and she gave me her feedback. She is such a inspirational person."

When asked if Saina would be seen in a cameo appearance in the film, the actor says, "It is all work in progress so you never know."

The film will be directed by Amole Gupte, who is known for helming films revolving around kids - "Stanley Ka Dabba", "Hawa Hawai" and "Sniff".

"He (Gupte) is true to what he does. He is filled with love, affection and encouragement. I feel like a child with him as he showers me with so much affection," says Shraddha.

Credits: PTI