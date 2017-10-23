 »   »   » PICTURE OF B'DAY BOY! Shraddha Kapoor Meets Prabhas; Anushka Shetty Sends An EXPENSIVE Gift For Him!

PICTURE OF B'DAY BOY! Shraddha Kapoor Meets Prabhas; Anushka Shetty Sends An EXPENSIVE Gift For Him!

Posted By:
Subscribe to Filmibeat

Today (October 23, 2017) is the birthday of 'Baahubali' aka Prabhas and for his fans, this day is nothing less than a festival. be it social media platforms or his residence in Hyderabad, people can't stop singing 'birthday wishes' for darling Prabhas.

Amidst all the craze, Shraddha Kapoor meets her Saaho co-star Prabhas and we can't stop drooling over their first picture ever! On the other side, we also got to know, what Anushka Shetty has gifted Prabhas on his birthday.

Prabhas-Shraddha's First Picture

Prabhas-Shraddha's First Picture

Saaho director Sujeeth shared this picture on his Twitter account and wrote, "You guys are amazing", with a heart emoticon.

Here's What Anushka Gifted Prabhas

Here's What Anushka Gifted Prabhas

According to BollywoodLife, Prabhas' rumoured girlfriend, Anushka Shetty gifted him a designer watch. Apparently, the Telugu star has a thing for watches.

Prabhas' Transformation

Prabhas' Transformation

Prabhas' transformation from a ferocious king to a stylish spy is worth praising!

Rajamatha Sivagami Wishes Baahubali

Rajamatha Sivagami Wishes Baahubali

Actress Ramya Krishnan shared this picture on her Twitter account and wrote, "Happy birthday to someone who is funny, charming, popular, loving and always a Darling."

HBD To The 'Baahubali' Of The Film Industry

HBD To The 'Baahubali' Of The Film Industry

Filmibeat wishes Prabhas aka Baahubali, a very happy birthday and may he keep entertaining us with his hard work & 'hatke' film choices!

On a related note, Saaho is slated to release in 2018.

Story first published: Monday, October 23, 2017, 16:13 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 23, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...
Go to : Photos
Go to : Videos
Go to : Wallpapers

Bollywood Photos

Go to : Bollywood Photos