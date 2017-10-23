 »   »   » PICTURE OF B'DAY BOY! Shraddha Kapoor Meets Prabhas; Anushka Shetty Sends An EXPENSIVE Gift For Him!

Today (October 23, 2017) is the birthday of 'Baahubali' aka Prabhas and for his fans, this day is nothing less than a festival. be it social media platforms or his residence in Hyderabad, people can't stop singing 'birthday wishes' for darling Prabhas.

Amidst all the craze, Shraddha Kapoor meets her Saaho co-star Prabhas and we can't stop drooling over their first picture ever! On the other side, we also got to know, what Anushka Shetty has gifted Prabhas on his birthday.

Prabhas-Shraddha's First Picture Saaho director Sujeeth shared this picture on his Twitter account and wrote, "You guys are amazing", with a heart emoticon. Here's What Anushka Gifted Prabhas According to BollywoodLife, Prabhas' rumoured girlfriend, Anushka Shetty gifted him a designer watch. Apparently, the Telugu star has a thing for watches. Prabhas' Transformation Prabhas' transformation from a ferocious king to a stylish spy is worth praising! Rajamatha Sivagami Wishes Baahubali Actress Ramya Krishnan shared this picture on her Twitter account and wrote, "Happy birthday to someone who is funny, charming, popular, loving and always a Darling." HBD To The 'Baahubali' Of The Film Industry Filmibeat wishes Prabhas aka Baahubali, a very happy birthday and may he keep entertaining us with his hard work & 'hatke' film choices!

On a related note, Saaho is slated to release in 2018.