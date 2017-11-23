 »   »   » COLD WAR With Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Out In Open? Why Did Shweta Bachchan SKIP Aaradhya's Birthday?

Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday bash was one star-studded affair! From Shahrukh Khan to Shilpa Shetty, many celebs were seen in attendance at Aaradhya's birthday bash.

However, a very important member from the Bachchan clan, was missing at the birthday party and it was none other than Shweta Bachchan Nanda and her absence grabbed many eyeballs. Is the cold war brewing between Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan the reason behind latter's absence?

Shweta Was Also Missing From Family's Dinner Not just the birthday party, Shweta Bachchan was also missing from the family dinner during Aaradhya's birthday. Whereas, Big B accompanied Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek & Aaradhya. Have Things Turned Sour Between Them? Recently, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan & Shweta Bachchan Nanda were in the headlines as the rumours were rife that things have turned sour between the 'Bhabhi-Nanad' duo. Did Aishwarya & Shweta Maintain Safe Distance From Each Other? Recently, the entire Bachchan family was seen attending a family wedding and we got to see many inside pictures from the wedding. However, we didn't see a single picture of Aishwarya & Shweta posing together! Family Drama At Vogue Beauty Awards Similarly, not so long ago, when the entire Bachchan clan was seen posing for the camera at Vogue Beauty Awards, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rather posed all alone and left everyone surprised. This Decision Of Aishwarya Rai Has Upset The Bachchans? Recently, Zoom had quoted a source as saying, ''Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's decision to move out of the Bachchan house has not gone down well with the family.'' But Aishwarya’s Team Denied All The Rumours However, Aishwarya Rai's team suggested that she had come down later than the rest of her folks and that's why Aishwarya couldn't pose together with Jaya, Big B, Navya & Shweta. When Aishwarya Skipped Shweta's Event Even when the Bachchan clan gathered to cheer for Shweta Bachchan Nanda as she strut the ramp, Aishwarya had decided to give the do a miss. What's Your Take On Aish-Shweta's Equation? Well, by just connecting the dots it looks like there's trouble in the Bachchan paradise and all's not well between the Bachchan bahu and the Bachchan beti.

