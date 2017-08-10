 »   »   » Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Is Excited About Her Bollywood Debut! Read Details

Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Is Excited About Her Bollywood Debut! Read Details

A lot of newcomers will be seen on the silver screen in 2018 and one among them is television star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who'll debut in Bollywood alongside Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary! Not able to control her excitement, Palak opened up by saying,

"I'm really excited for this film. This is my first film and there is a lot of pressure that comes along with it. Hope it will be a great journey like I expected it to be and people will appreciate this film. I really expect this film to do well because personally, I love the story. I have a great time working with Darsheel. Darsheel is extremely experienced. He is a great actor. He is also a great dancer so it was really fun working with him. I am really excited to start shooting for this film."

Palak Tiwari is the daughter of television personality Shweta Tiwari.

Palak will debut in Bollywood in 2018 and is paired alongside Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary.

A lot of star kids will be seen on the silver screen in 2018.

Palak Tiwari is very excited about her Bollywood debut.

Palak praised her co-star Darsheel and called him a great actor and a great dancer.

The film will go on floors before the end of 2017.

The film-makers will first shoot a song in September 2017 and will start promoting the film through that track.

Teen comedies are rare in Bollywood and it'll surely be something new and refreshing.

Major portions of the film will be shot in the city of Mumbai itself.

Story first published: Thursday, August 10, 2017, 15:24 [IST]
