 »   »   » Shweta Tiwari's Daughter Palak Tiwari Is Excited About Her Bollywood Debut! Read Details

A lot of newcomers will be seen on the silver screen in 2018 and one among them is television star Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, who'll debut in Bollywood alongside Taare Zameen Par actor Darsheel Safary! Not able to control her excitement, Palak opened up by saying,

"I'm really excited for this film. This is my first film and there is a lot of pressure that comes along with it. Hope it will be a great journey like I expected it to be and people will appreciate this film. I really expect this film to do well because personally, I love the story. I have a great time working with Darsheel. Darsheel is extremely experienced. He is a great actor. He is also a great dancer so it was really fun working with him. I am really excited to start shooting for this film."