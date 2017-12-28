 »   »   » Siddhant Chaturvedi To Star In Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Gully Boy!

Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's next flick Gully Boy has been creating a lot buzz ever since its announcement. The movie stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role and has a new member on board and it's none other than Siddhant Chaturvedi.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was last seen in Excel Entertainment's first ever web series titled 'Inside Edge' and is now making his Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.



Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani had earlier worked with Sidhdhant Chaturvedi and his performance and role stood out, making him one of the most popular characters in the web series.



Owing to Siddhant's exceptional performance in Inside Edge, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are now introducing Siddhanth Chaturvedi who is set to play a pivotal role in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy.



