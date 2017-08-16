 »   »   » IT'S COMPLICATED! Sidharth Malhotra BREAKS SILENCE Over His Break-up With Alia Bhatt!

IT'S COMPLICATED! Sidharth Malhotra BREAKS SILENCE Over His Break-up With Alia Bhatt!

Posted By:
Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra may not have made their relationship official, but their frequent appearances together at the award night/event/parties are a testimony to the fact that they are not just friends!

Recently, a rumour spread like a wildfire that Alia & Sidharth have parted their ways. It was also reported that his proximity to Jacqueline came between him & Alia!

A couple of hours ago, when Sidharth was present at the song launch of 'Bandook Meri Laila', he was quizzed about his break-up and here's what he said:

Sidharth Gives A Sarcastic Reply

Speaking about his break-up rumours, Sidharth said, "Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs."

I Make Sure I Don't Hurt My GF: Sid

"Every boy must take care of his girlfriend, I make sure I don't hurt my girlfriend like a true gentleman," said Sidharth, while speaking about being a gentleman boyfriend.

I Treat My Gfs Nicely: Sid

Sid was also asked about how he used to impress his girlfriends in the past, to this the actor said, "I used to do bad desi raps. As a true gentleman, I made fewer mistakes. I treat them nicely especially my girlfriends."

Sid On Bandook Meri Laila Song

"It's one of the hottest videos that I have done."- confessed Sidharth at the song launch of his upcoming film.

Jacqueline On Sid & Varun's Double Role

Interestingly, in her upcoming films, A Gentleman & Judwaa 2, Jacqueline's co-star will be seen in double roles. When asked to comment on the same, she said, "Varun Dhawan's double roles are comedic in Judwaa 2, whereas in A Gentleman there is a double twist."

Has CBFC Eliminated Sid-Jacqueline's Kiss?

While denying all such reports, Sidharth Malhotra said, "Kissing scene is there. It has not been cut."

Meanwhile, check out the newly released song 'Bandook Meri Laila' here...

Story first published: Wednesday, August 16, 2017, 15:41 [IST]
