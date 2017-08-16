 »   »   » IT'S COMPLICATED! Sidharth Malhotra BREAKS SILENCE Over His Break-up With Alia Bhatt!

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra may not have made their relationship official, but their frequent appearances together at the award night/event/parties are a testimony to the fact that they are not just friends!

Recently, a rumour spread like a wildfire that Alia & Sidharth have parted their ways. It was also reported that his proximity to Jacqueline came between him & Alia!

A couple of hours ago, when Sidharth was present at the song launch of 'Bandook Meri Laila', he was quizzed about his break-up and here's what he said:

Sidharth Gives A Sarcastic Reply Speaking about his break-up rumours, Sidharth said, "Alia and I break up? For what? Breaking tables and chairs." Alia Bhatt UPSET over Sidharth Malhotra's CLOSENESS with Jacqueline Fernandez | FilmiBeat I Make Sure I Don't Hurt My GF: Sid "Every boy must take care of his girlfriend, I make sure I don't hurt my girlfriend like a true gentleman," said Sidharth, while speaking about being a gentleman boyfriend. I Treat My Gfs Nicely: Sid Sid was also asked about how he used to impress his girlfriends in the past, to this the actor said, "I used to do bad desi raps. As a true gentleman, I made fewer mistakes. I treat them nicely especially my girlfriends." Sid On Bandook Meri Laila Song "It's one of the hottest videos that I have done."- confessed Sidharth at the song launch of his upcoming film. Jacqueline On Sid & Varun's Double Role Interestingly, in her upcoming films, A Gentleman & Judwaa 2, Jacqueline's co-star will be seen in double roles. When asked to comment on the same, she said, "Varun Dhawan's double roles are comedic in Judwaa 2, whereas in A Gentleman there is a double twist." Has CBFC Eliminated Sid-Jacqueline's Kiss? While denying all such reports, Sidharth Malhotra said, "Kissing scene is there. It has not been cut."

Meanwhile, check out the newly released song 'Bandook Meri Laila' here...