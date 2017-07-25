 »   »   » CAN YOU BELIEVE? Sidharth Malhotra Has Done 95 Percent Of The Stunts Himself In 'A Gentleman'

While Sidharth Malhotra is currently in London, busy shooting for Aiyaary, he is also promoting his upcoming film 'A Gentleman'.

Recently, the actor spoke about learning rappelling and other adventure sports while shooting and holidaying in abroad.



He said, "Recently, I undertook urban rappelling, which is pretty much unheard of in India. An abseil, commonly called a rappel, is a tool which enables a rope to run through it for a controlled descent from a vertical height. Rappelling from mountains and waterfalls is a common adventure sport. It has now found its way into cities too - translating to urban rappelling where you replace nature with skyscrapers or monuments."



Sid even revealed details about performing stunts by himself for this flick. He quipped, "For one of the most extensive stunts in my upcoming action thriller, A Gentleman, I had to jump from the terrace of a 60-storey building in Miami. Since I'm not too scared of heights, I was pretty excited.



For safety reasons, I had to take a half-day special training to understand the buckle and harness. This helped me perform other stunts in the film better too. I've done 95 per cent of the stunts myself and a double was only used when security was an issue," he shared.



He further added, "Real shots always sell best with the audience. Training for urban rappelling was not only about the jump but also about body posture, balancing body weight and learning the safest and smoothest landing process. Climbers use this technique when a cliff is too steep and dangerous. Likewise, for a free fall from a tall building. It was a great learning experience."



Sharing details about a particular action scene from A Gentleman, he said, "For the final shot, the camera followed me to the top of the building, where I had to buckle myself into a harness, then jump, slide down to a window, break it open with a few kicks and finally, enter the building. We were shooting at a live location on a sunny morning and there were cameras everywhere."



He added, "Director-duo, Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, had a grand plan. Raj was to fly in a chopper from Miami Beach to the top of the building as I jumped, taking the best top angle shots. DK was to capture the scale from the action choreographer's point of view. We had countless Hollywood films as a reference too."



A Gentleman stars Jacqueline Fernandez as Sidharth's romantic interest.