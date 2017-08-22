 »   »   » CONFESSIONS! Sidharth Malhotra: I Didn't Have The Confidence To Tell People Ki Main Hero Banunga!

At a time where nepotism is a hot topic of debate in Bollywood, there are actors like Sidharth Malhotra who despite of having no filmy connection, have made it big in the industry with his hard work and dedication

But it wasn't all so easy for the 'Ittefaq' actor! In his recent interview to DNA, Sidharth Malhotra opened up about a never told before facet of his life. Read on to know more...

