 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra Is Back On Twitter, All Thanks To This Actor!

Sidharth Malhotra is DONE; Blackout & 'Off' from Social media accounts; Here's why | FilmiBeat

Sidharth Malhotra who recently went off his Twitter account after posting a cryptic message had left masses intrigued.

Everyone started wondering why was the 'Aiyaary' actor saying sorry and to whom? It rose to several questions that was it because of his alleged love affair? Or was this any kind of publicity stunt?

Amidst all the buzz, Manoj Bajpayee who is playing the role of colonel Abhay Singh took to his social handle commanding Sidharth Malhotra aka Major Jai Bakshi to come back.



Manoj Baipayee aka colonel Abhay Singh commanded saying, "Major jai bakshi!!as your commanding officer i order you to come bak.@S1dharthM #Aiyaary".



Right after Manoj's tweet Sidharth Malhotra joined back his Twitter account reporting to his mentor colonel Abhay Singh i.e. Manoj Bajpayee.



Sidharth promptly tweeted saying, "Major Jai Bakshi reporting for duty sir... Will try not to go rogue again. #Aiyaary @BajpayeeManoj"



The duo will be seen together for the first time on celluloid and will be essaying the parts of a mentor and protege in the Neeraj Pandey directorial.



Aiyaary stars an ensemble cast of Sidharth Malhotra, Manoj Bajpayee, Pooja Chopra, Rakulpreet, Anupam Kher and Naseeruddin Shah.



Plan C and Jayantilal Gada (Pen) presents 'Aiyaary' A Neeraj Pandey Film. Produced by Shital Bhatia, Dhaval Jayantilal Gada, Motion Picture Capital is slated to release on 26th January, 2018.