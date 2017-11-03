 »   »   » Sidharth Malhotra Opens Up About Rejecting Salman Khan Starrer Race 3

Actor Sidharth Malhotra says he missed out on an opportunity to share the screen space with Salman Khan in Race 3 due to date issues.

With Salman stepping in for the Ramesh Taurani-produced Race franchise, the third part of the thriller film just got bigger in terms of casting.

"There were talks earlier and nothing really culminated. Now they have done their casting. I know Ramesh Taurani and Salman Khan and they are wonderful people to work with. Maybe (I will work with them) in the future if not this," Sidharth told PTI.

"There were no creative differences. There were other things on my plate, so I couldn't shift things around to do that film. There was time limitation, they are starting shoot right now and I couldn't do it. So we couldn't go ahead with it," he said.

"It would have been great to share the screen space with Salman," he said.

Sidharth was appointed as the brand ambassador for OPPO camera phones at the launch of OPPO F5 in Mumbai.

See Pictures: Bollywood Celebs At Ittefaq Movie Special Screening