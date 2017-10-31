 »   »   » Are You Listening Alia? Sidharth Malhotra Said He Is Single & Something Funny Happened By 'Ittefaq'

Time and again, Sidharth Malhotra's relationship status has been a topic of discussion. The actor keeps on grabbing headlines for his alleged on-off- relationship with 'good friend' Alia Bhatt.
The actor recently had also been linked to his 'A Gentleman' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. However, on an episode of 'No Filter Neha', Sid had confessed that he is very much single.
Recently at the press conference of his upcoming film 'Ittefaq', Sid was quizzed once again about his relationship status and what happened next will leave you in splits completely...
KJo Asked Sidharth If He Is Single
Karan Johar who was hosting the event, at one point, grilled Sidharth Malhotra about his personal life and asked him about his current relationship status quo.
A 'Glass-Shattering' Moment
At that very moment, maybe a glass or a plate - shattered at a distance, sound of which was very audible.
Everybody Joked About The 'Ittefaq'
The cast and crew of Ittefaq, including Shahrukh Khan couldn't stop laughing out loud at this ‘ittefaq' and even began to joke about it. They quipped that someone just could not handle the news and shattered the glass. LOL!
Killer Looks
Moreover, at the event Sid even stated, "No murders in my personal life but a lot of ladies have killed me with their looks". Ahem, ahem!