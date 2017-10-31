 »   »   » Are You Listening Alia? Sidharth Malhotra Said He Is Single & Something Funny Happened By 'Ittefaq'

Sidharth Malhotra confirms BREAK UP with Alia Bhatt; Watch Video | FilmiBeat

Time and again, Sidharth Malhotra's relationship status has been a topic of discussion. The actor keeps on grabbing headlines for his alleged on-off- relationship with 'good friend' Alia Bhatt.

The actor recently had also been linked to his 'A Gentleman' co-star Jacqueline Fernandez. However, on an episode of 'No Filter Neha', Sid had confessed that he is very much single.

Recently at the press conference of his upcoming film 'Ittefaq', Sid was quizzed once again about his relationship status and what happened next will leave you in splits completely...

