 »   »   » LAST HOPE! This B'Wood Actress Talks To Maharani Padmini For Padmavati; She Has Just One OBJECTION

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmavati has been banned in many states of the country. But the industry really wants to help Sanjay Leela Bhansali in this tough time.

According to famous journalist Subhash K Jha, Bollywood actress Simi Garewal has stepped forward to mediate peace with the highly influential Maharani Padmini of Jaipur on behalf of the Padmavati team.



Simi Is Maharani's Friend According to Bollywood Hungama, ''Simi, a long-standing friend of the Maharani took it on herself to broker peace for Bhansali. And the results are very encouraging.''

What Might Happen The Karni Sena which is enormously deferential to Maharani Padmini is expected to be summoned by the Maharani any time in the near future for a peace plan.

She Has Just One Objection Apparently, the Maharani, herself an admirer of Bhansali's cinema, has expressed misgivings only about Rani Padmavati being shown dancing in the ‘Ghoomar' song.

Maharani Would Never Dance Like This In a long conversation that lasted nearly an hour, the Maharani told Simi that the ‘Ghoomar' did not exist during the time of Rani Padmavati and even if artistic licence permits such time travel for the sake of aesthetic gratification, Maharanis would not dance in public as shown in the film.

Simi Confirmed The News ''Yes, like everyone who cares for Sanjay Bhansali's cinema, and I care deeply, I spoke to the Maharani. She exercises tremendous clout over cultural developments in Jaipur.''

A Meeting Would Be Organised Soon ''She said there was basically one problematic point in the trailer and that was the ‘Ghoomar'. There is actually no other problem." Simi now intends to organize a meeting between Maharani Padmini and Sanjay Bhansali.''

Bhansali Will Discuss Padmavati With Maharani ''During the meeting Bhansali who has met the Maharani in the past is expected to discuss the film's content with the Maharani.''

The Protest Will End After Maharani's Statement ''Thereafter she will be shown the film at a private screening. "Once the Maharani approves the protests will automatically die down," says Simi hopefully.''



Let's keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best!



Also Read: SO MUCH ATTITUDE! Moody Katrina Kaif Leaves A Little Fan Shocked; KIND Salman Khan Does The Opposite