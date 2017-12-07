 »   »   » Simmba First Look! Ranveer Singh's New Age Angry Young Cop Has Wackiness Written All Over Him

SIMMBA Teaser Poster starring Ranveer Singh RELEASED by Karan Johar | FilmiBeat

Last evening, Karan Johar tweeted that a big announcement is on its way. Since then a lot of speculations started doing the rounds about what could be the big surprise!

Lo and behold! For all those who were eagerly waiting to know about it, the cat's finally out of the bag! This morning, Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter handle to unveil the first official poster of his film with Rohit Shetty which has been titled 'Simmba'. What's interesting is that KJo has joined his hands with the filmmaker for this massy action flick.

A Sneak-Peek About Ranveer Singh's Character The actor plays a 'notorious' policeman named Sangram Bhalerao aka 'Simmba' in the film. What's caught our eye the most is he's seen wearing the police uniform in a true tapori style with red sunglasses and a silver chain.





Christmas Clash Avert The film was earlier suppose to hit the big screens alongside Shahrukh Khan- Aanand L. Rai film and Sushant Singh Rajput- Sara Ali Khan's Kedarnath. But now as per the latest development, Rohit has postponed his film by a week.





The New Release Date Simmba is slated to release on 28th December 2018. Now, that's what we call bringing in the new year with a bang.

Surprise, Surprise! Rohit had earlier told PTI, "I will start the film next year in May or June. It is a hardcore action film. It is a space which Ranveer has not explored and he wanted to do this with me. People will love that also. I don't think it will be difficult to present him in this space (action)."





It's Not An Exact Remake Of Junior NTR's Temper "We have bought the rights of Temper but our film is not exactly a remake. We wanted to take four-five scenes from Temper but we thought it's better to buy the rights. It's what we did with Singham. Our film was different from the original Singham except a few scenes. Here also, we have written our own film taking the exact idea," added the filmmaker.







Stay tuned for more interesting updates on this film.