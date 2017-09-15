 »   »   » Simran Movie Review: Live Audience Update

Simran MOVIE REVIEW : Kangana Ranaut never FAILS to IMPRESS ! | FilmiBeat

No one can deny the fact that Kangana Ranaut is a great actress who made her niche in Bollywood without any godfather. She grabbed the number one spot after giving hits like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns.

It's a big day for Kangana, who made headlines recently for talking about her relationship with Hrithik Roshan on television shows, as her movie Simran has hit the screens today (Sep 15). But before booking tickets for this one, do read our live review to know whether this movie is a must watch or not.

MumbaiMeriJaan‏ @BP_speak Watched #Simran today. Fresh, funny and good one-time watch. Get ready to watch Kangana in every frame, so natural, strong, independent.

Anku Pande Chibb‏ @ankupande #Simran is a MUST WATCH...plan for it with friends and family. U will love it! Its got so much soul, its so breezy & entertaining..

Bad Dub‏ @dub_bad #Simran is such a crap film ! she robbing banks in USA like kids play ! How someone made such UNREALISTIC movie! shame

Ami Patel‏ @stylebyami Kept me on the edge of my seat rooting for a robber and walked out with a smile on my face 🤗😃😊 need I say more? #simran @KanganaFanClub

Naveena‏ @myselfNdotK #kangana you played #Simran well. It's a story never told! You are one of those few good actors of Bollywood, more power to you girl!!

Nagraj Returns‏ @CrookBond_D #Simran is confused film where @mehtahansal couldn't draw the line bw a commercial film & niche art film.Result is mess of all genres.

Karan sapoot‏ @sapootsingh This #simran is crap! Tries to b everything, ends up bein nothing. Too many cooks spoil.. or Kangs is right @mehtahansal sucks @Apurvasrani

Akash Gosavi‏ @gosaviakash2 With #Simran #KanganaRanaut again proves that why she is best talent in the country. You cannot take your eyes off from her in the film👏👏👏

A‏ @HindiFilmFan Kangana is endearing in #Simran. Though a tad lengthier than it should be, you will leave the theaters with a smile on your face. 👍👍

On A Related Note... The movie is based on the real-life story of Indian-American Sandeep Kaur, dubbed "Bombshell Bandit" and "Gambling Queen", who has been convicted of four bank robberies.



Simran is directed by Hansal Mehta and Kangana Ranaut plays the titular role in the movie.



