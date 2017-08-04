 »   »   » Singer Yash Wadali Booked For Molesting A Woman; Files Anticipatory Bail Plea

Singer Yash Wadali, who was booked under various IPC sections after a woman lodged a complaint of molestation against him in Mumbai, has moved to Dindoshi sessions court for an anticipatory bail.

According to India Today, ''The complainant had alleged that she was invited for a birthday party on Tuesday by one Nirmal Kumar Mishra, who was known to her. She attended his birthday party of Mishra in a club. The party got over by 1.30 am, the complainant said.''

"It is just not a blatant lie but a planned conspiracy to falsely implicate Yash by the complainant for the reasons known to her," Wadali's lawyer Falguni Brahmabhatt told the web portal.

"She was not in a position even to stand properly as she was very drunk. After being harassed by her he (Yash Wadali) left for home," added, Wadali's lawyer Falguni Brahmabhatt.

''The complaint is not just false but frivolous too. It has arisen due to personal vendetta and out of vengeance,'' he concluded.