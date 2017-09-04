 »   »   » Singham Franchise Copyrights Are With Us Says Rohit Shetty

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty said the copyrights of the upcoming third part of the Singham film series are with him, contrary to reports.

Both the earlier films in the Singham franchise starred Ajay Devgn and were directed by Shetty.

Recently there were media reports that actor Sunny Deol would be starring in Singham 3, which will be backed by another production house.

But Rohit Shetty quashed such reports in a statement, saying, "Yes, all copyrights are with us to make any films as part of the Singham franchise as well as use the name in the film titles, hope this clears the recent rumours on the same."

A statement from the Singham'makers added, "We would like to inform once again and reiterate that ALL titles, copyrights and trademarks relating to the Bollywood 'Singham' franchise belong solely to Reliance Entertainment in its whole.

"News of any other production house or film entity reporting to make Singham 3 or any feature film on Singham is inaccurate and baseless." With PTI inputs.