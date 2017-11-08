 »   »   » SMOG IN DELHI! Varun Dhawan Is Urging People To 'Go Green' With This Selfie

Everybody in the country is right now talking about the grave situation of smog in Delhi and its severe impact.

Varun Dhawan who is currently in the Capital to shoot Shoojit Sircar's October recently posted a selfie on Instagram where he is seen wearing an anti-pollution mask.



Have a look at it here...



He Takes The Blame Too The 'Judwaa 2' actor captioned the picture as, "I have clicked this selfie to show you guys what actual smog looks like. I don't want to preach I am equally to blame for this mess as most of the citizens of our great country, but now instead of blaming each other and the government let's change. It's time we go green." #delhichokes





When Romeo- Juliet Got A Twist! This is not the first time that Varun has spoken for a social cause. Recently, he also teamed up with Alia Bhatt for a video for Adar Poonawalla Clean City Initiative. (APCCI)

On The Work Front The actor who has had a string of successive hits will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's October, Sharat Katariya's Sui Dhaaga and Remo D'Souza's ABCD 3.





Varun Wants To Do Films Belonging To Every Genre He was quoted as saying in one of his recent interviews, "I like different genres, and as an actor; I want to dabble in every genre. I can't explain how different a love story October is going to be. I don't know what genre to put this film in. As a creative person, it's very unusual and new. And you hear stories such as this one. I am excited and thrilled about that."

Meanwhile, Talking about his personal life, lately there have been strong whispers about his break-up with his long-time girlfriend Natasha Dalal.



Stay tuned for all the latest updates from the industry.