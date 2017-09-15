 »   »   » SO CUTE! Taimur Plays With Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya! View Pictures

SO CUTE! Taimur Plays With Tusshar Kapoor's Son Laksshya! View Pictures

Kareena Kapoor's son Taimur and Tusshar Kapoor's son Laksshya have become friends already and the two cute little boys are bonding over nursery rhymes and colour me paintings and the picture looks so adorable! Taimur looks so chubby and Laksshya is no less either! Tusshar Kapoor posted the picture on his Instagram handle and people just can't have enough of it.

Kareena Kapoor and Tusshar Kapoor have been close friends since more than a decade and now their children will be life long friends too, right from their childhood. This is surely a picture to remember and the sweetest of all images we've ever seen of celebrity children. View them all below...

So Cute!

Baby Taimur and Laksshya played together and bonded over rhymes and colour me paintings.

Taimur was also present at Laksshya's first birthday party along with his mommy Kareena.

Little Taimur is such an eye candy! Isn't he, folks?

He is also a full ball of cotton candy! He looks so sweet and adorable.

He really enjoyed looking at the colourful things at Laksshya's birthday party.

This is surely the cutest picture we've ever seen!

Taimur was crying while mommy Kareena took him to the airport.

Also at Laksshya's birthday party, Tusshar Kapoor himself couldn't resist not eating the cake too!

We're sure that Taimur and Laksshya will be best friends all throughout their lives.

Laksshya is such a wonderful and cute looking boy too!

