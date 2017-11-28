 »   »   » So Happy For You: Priyanka Chopra Congratulates Meghan Markle & Prince Harry

Priyanka Chopra has congratulated her friend actor Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after the couple confirmed their royal engagement yesterday.

The 35-year-old star took to Instagram to wish the 'Suits' actor and her husband-to-be, where she posted the newly-engaged duo's photograph.

"Congratulations to my girl @meghanmarkle and Prince Harry!! I'm so happy for you Meg! You deserve the best always... Keep smiling that infectious smile," Priyanka wrote.

The Quantico star had made Meghan's acquaintance at the annual ELLE Women in Television dinner a few years ago.

The duo have constantly been in touch since then, especially through social media.

Harry, fifth in line to the British throne, engaged to Meghan, confirming months of rumours that the couple was close to getting hitched.

Clarence House issued a statement yesterday on behalf of Harry's father Prince Charles, saying, "The wedding will take place in Spring 2018. Further details about the wedding day will be announced in due course."

Credits: PTI