 »   »   » SO HUMBLE OF HIM! Aamir Khan Offers Tips To This Actor For His Next Film

Recently, it was reported that R. Madhavan has been cast in the biopic of controversial ISRO rocket scientist, Nambi Narayanan.

To prep up for his character, the actor is taking some tips from this Bollywood superstar. Any guesses who? Well, it's none other than Aamir Khan! Madhavan told Times Of India that he is taking advice from Aamir Khan for his character in the film.

He was quoted as saying to the leading daily, "The prep is taking me through different age groups, shapes and sizes. I have to put on weight to play the character in his older days, and I consulted Aamir for tips. He told me it's better to do the heavier parts first so that I'm compelled to lose all the weight I put on. I am packing on the pounds religiously for my upcoming film, it's probably the most exciting project of my life."

We hear that Madhavan's character will be shown in three stages from the age from 27 to 75. The actor will play the older and heavier part first, as per Aamir Khan's tip.

The film was earlier offered to Mohanlal but he couldn't sign the film due to date issues. The report also stated that the movie will be a tri-lingual film and will be released in Tamil, Hindi and English.

For those who ain't aware, rocket scientist, Nambi Narayanan, was stuck in controversy when he was accused in an ISRO Espionage case. In 1994, he was arrested on charges of security leak in ISRO, though later, CBI dropped all the charges and he was acquitted by the Supreme court.

Looks like some interesting subject for the big screen, indeed!